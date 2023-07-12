Emmy nominations 2023: The Last of Us and Succession up for top TV awards
- Published
Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus lead the nominations for this year's Emmy TV awards.
Sarah Snook, Bella Ramsey, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge are among the stars up for acting prizes.
Ted Lasso, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Wednesday are among the contenders in the comedy categories.
But there is significant doubt over whether the ceremony will go ahead as planned on 18 September due to ongoing strike action in Hollywood.
The most nominated shows
- 27 nominations - Succession
- 24 - The Last of Us
- 23 - The White Lotus
- 22 - Ted Lasso
Trade publication Variety has reported that the Television Academy and the ceremony's broadcast network Fox are debating whether to push the ceremony back to November or even January.
The industry is waiting to see whether the actors' union goes on strike this week, following in the footsteps of the Writers' Guild of America, which would effectively bring all major Hollywood events to a halt.
British nominees in the acting categories include Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, Brian Cox, Matthew MacFadyen, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.
Sir Elton John is nominated for best live variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.
If he wins, he would finally achieve EGOT status, having already won Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
Selected major categories:
Outstanding drama series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)
- The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
- Succession (HBO Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Lead actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)
- Brian Cox - Succession (HBO Max)
- Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO Max)
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
- Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO Max)
Lead actress in a drama series
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO Max)
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO Max)
- Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday (Netflix)
This is a breaking news story, further updates to follow.