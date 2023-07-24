George Alagiah: Tributes paid to 'fearless' and 'kind' BBC journalist who has died aged 67
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the BBC journalist and author George Alagiah, who has died of cancer aged 67.
The BBC's chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet called him "a great broadcaster", a "kind colleague" and "a thoughtful journalist."
Fellow reporter John Simpson posted on social media: "A gentler, kinder, more insightful and braver friend and colleague it would be hard to find."
BBC Director-General Tim Davie said that Alagiah "was loved by all".
In a statement on Monday, Mr Davie said: "George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly,"
"He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity."
Alagiah won many awards during a hugely successful career, which took him from southern Africa to many other war-torn parts of the world, via the BBC News at Six studio.
His fellow broadcaster Allan Little said the "great strength" of his old friend and mentor was "empathy".
Mr Little, who got to know Alagiah around 30 years ago when they were both stationed in Johannesburg, added: "I learned from him, I used to watch him and kind of marvel at the way he engaged with people.
"He could speak to anybody from heads of state to children in a refugee camp and what was striking is how much people wanted to talk to him, and I watched him win their trust."
"He wanted to be fair, he didn't want to be dramatic," he continued. "And I learned from that good reporting, decent journalism is rooted in human decency."
Last year, Alagiah's agent revealed that the broadcaster would be taking a break from TV after discovering his cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2014, had spread further.
He had returned to the BBC's News at Six in April 2022, noting how being in the newsroom had "been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated".
Former BBC Africa bureau chief Milton Nkosi said it had been "amazing to watch" him work because he was "always very thoughtful in times of war and rebellion and rioting."
"When we are being shot at with tear gas and rubber bullets, trying to get into the heart of the story, George was the calming voice of reason," he said.
"Because, at that point, we all get a little bit passionate about the story, and we raise our voices and we act like we are panicking, and George would be the one who calms us down."
Away from journalism, Alagiah's debut novel, The Burning Land - a thriller about corruption and homicide in South Africa - was nominated for a Society of Authors award recognising the best new writers over 60, in 2020.
Fellow writer Sarfraz Mansoor called him "the kindest, bravest and most inspiring people I have ever been privileged to know".
"Never complained about his fate and always curious about the world. We are all poorer without him."
Former BBC news correspondent and current News Agents podcaster Jon Sopel described him as "the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with. What a loss."
BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera noted how the phrase "never meet your heroes" had not applied to him working with Alagiah.
"He was an inspiration and a role model as a journalist," he tweeted. "And when I was lucky enough to work with him, I found him the most kind and generous colleague."
Sky News' Mark Austin also posted a moving tribute. "A good man, a rival on the foreign correspondent beat but above all a friend," he wrote.
"If good journalism is about empathy, and it often is, George Alagiah had it in spades. He understood injustice and the power of good reporting to highlight it, if not correct it..."
Ex-BBC broadcaster and journalist Sheila Fogarty called Alagiah "a gentleman and a brilliant reporter".
A tearful Naga Munchetty interrupted the sports news on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday to break the news of the death.
"Apologies for the emotion in my voice," she said. "He was so loved in the newsroom."