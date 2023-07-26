Alison Moyet: Singer graduates with degree in fine art aged 62
- Published
Singer Alison Moyet has thanked teachers at the University of Brighton after graduating with a first class degree in fine art printmaking.
Moyet was one half of the 1980s pop duo Yazoo and enjoyed further chart success as a solo singer in the 1980s with songs such as Is This Love?
The 62-year-old shared a picture in her cap and gown noting how the achievement had come "a bit late doors".
She previously said printmaking had been her ambition before pop music.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
"Aged 16 I wanted to be a printer like my father, my grandfather and his father before him," she tweeted. last month.
"I was met with a 'No. Closed Shop. No women'."
"[I'm] 62 this month and I've just completed my first degree," she continued. "Fine Art Printmaking. Born to make a mess and learnt to clean it up."
Essex-born Moyet, known for her soulful, bluesy singing voice on tracks such as Invisible and All Cried Out, was made an MBE for services to music by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last year.
She is not the only star to latterly swap the hit-making studio for the lecture hall, as her fellow Brit Award-winner Adele announced last year she intended to study for an English Literature degree once her 2022-2023 Las Vegas residency was complete.
"After Vegas I want to get a degree in English Literature", she said during a Q&A session with fans in Los Angeles. "If I hadn't made it singing, I think I would be an English Lit teacher."
"I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do," she added. "I wish I'd gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor.
"That's my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification".