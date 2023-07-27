Sinéad O'Connor's death not treated as suspicious, police say
- Published
Police say the death of Sinéad O'Connor is not being treated as suspicious following the discovery of her body on Wednesday.
The singer and activist, best known for the song Nothing Compares 2 U, died age 56 at her home in London.
Police say she was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at 11:18 BST and her family had been notified.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner," officers added.
The Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to O'Connor, who was born in County Dublin, Ireland.
He said her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".
Her family announced the news on Wednesday evening "with great sadness", saying "her family and friends are devastated".