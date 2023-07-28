Randy Meisner: Eagles founding member dies aged 77
- Published
Randy Meisner, the US bassist and singer who co-founded the rock band Eagles has died at the age of 77.
Meisner helped form the group in 1971, taking lead vocals on the track Take It To The Limit, which he also co-wrote.
He contributed lush high harmonies to the California group's mega-hit, Hotel California and The Best of My Love.
His death was confirmed on Thursday on Eagles' official website, who described him as "integral" and "instrumental" in their early success.
Meisner died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit," they said in a statement.
Eagles - one of the most successful bands in history - have sold more than 150 million albums around the world and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Randy Bachman of fellow rock group, the Bachman Turner Overdrive, paid tribute to Meisner, saying: "Sorry to hear Eagles musician Randy Meisner has left us.
"He was an incredible singer, songwriter and bassist. Peace to his friends and family."
Born to a farming family in Nebraska in 1946, Meisner played with Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band, and Poco, before co-founding the Eagles alongside Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon.
They went on to define the country-tinged, laid-back West Coast pop-rock sound that ruled the US airwaves in the early 1970s.
Meisner left the group after just six years - being replaced by Timothy B. Schmit - saying he was exhausted, and he turned down an offer to re-join for a world tour in 2013. due to ill health
Following guitarist Glenn Frey's death in 2016, Henley said the band would not play again. But they are due to stage a final tour starting this September in New York.