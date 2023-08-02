Tim Westwood: Police investigate a sixth report about ex-Radio 1 DJ
- Published
A sixth report of sexual offences by the former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood is being investigated by police.
The Metropolitan Police said they are investigating six accusations of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.
It comes after the 65-year-old was questioned for a third time under police caution two weeks ago.
There has been no arrest.
Last year, BBC News and Guardian investigations uncovered multiple allegations from 18 women of serious sexual misconduct and abuse by Westwood. He denied those allegations.
In April 2022, several women accused Westwood, who also worked as a DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra, of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.
They also accused him of abusing his position in the music industry. Some of the women told us they encountered Westwood when they were under 18. One said that she was only 14 when Westwood first had sex with her.
He joined the BBC in 1994 but left in 2013 as part of scheduled changes.
Westwood then went on to present a Capital Xtra radio show but stepped down in April last year.
An external report, by KC Gemma White, looking at what the BBC did and did not know about Westwood's conduct during his two-decade employment with the corporation is due to be published this year.
BBC News has tried to contact Westwood for comment.