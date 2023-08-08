Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years for the shooting of fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez shot Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between the pair after a party in 2020.
He was found guilty on three gun-related charges in December and has been held in jail since.
The shooting left Megan Thee Stallion needing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.
It occurred during the journey home from a pool party hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner.
Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose a 13-year prison sentence. They said Lanez deserved a lengthy sentence for shooting a "vulnerable victim" on a quiet residential street, and for waging "a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatise her" after the attack.
His lawyers argued he should just get probation and time in a drug treatment programme.
Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, has had seven US top 10 albums in the past seven years.
He was convicted of three felonies last December: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The 31-year-old has been in custody since being found guilty.
A news conference with the Los Angeles District Attorney is expected later on Tuesday. It is unclear if Lanez is now facing deportation to Canada.
In a victim impact statement read in court on Monday, Megan, a triple Grammy winner, said she will "never be the same" after the attack.
"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," the statement said, according to US media.
"Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."
Other witnesses who spoke on Monday included Lanez's father, who talked emotionally about the effect on his son of the death of his mother when he was 11, and a prison chaplain who said Lanez had been leading daily prayer groups.