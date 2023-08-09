Doreen Mantle: One Foot in the Grave actress dies aged 97
Actress Doreen Mantle, best known for her role in the BBC comedy One Foot in the Grave, has died aged 97, her agent has announced.
She died "peacefully at home", a statement said.
Mantle played Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew's wife, Margaret, in the BBC series.
In 1979, she won an Olivier Award for actress of the year in a supporting role in the stage show Death of A Salesman for the National Theatre.
In a statement, her agent said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.
"She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother."
Mantle also starred in the BBC detective series Father Brown and played Joy Fishwick in ITV soap Coronation Street.
Her other credits include My Family, Doctors, Dirk Gently, Jam and Jerusalem, Doc Martin, Jonathan Creek and Yentl.