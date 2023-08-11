Duran Duran's Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him five more years
- Published
Duran Duran's original guitarist Andy Taylor has said an innovative drug treating his advanced prostate cancer has extended his life "for five years".
Taylor was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer eight years ago, but only revealed his condition in 2022.
After going public, a doctor got in touch to offer him "a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, which is targeted so it only sees cancer cells", he said.
He told BBC Breakfast he had his first round of the drug six weeks ago.
"It can't see healthy cells," the 62-year-old said. "It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it's effectively done is extend my life for five years."
He said his health had been deteriorating before that, and he had been on what he called "the blacklist".
The musician revealed the diagnosis last November in a letter read by his former bandmates as they were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.
Formed in Birmingham, Duran Duran shot to fame in the 1980s and are known for hits like Rio, Girls On Film, Hungry Like The Wolf and Ordinary World.
The event in LA was meant to be as a reunion for the band, whose classic line-up has not played together since 2006.
Taylor said he was "massively disappointed" at the time to miss the show because he was too ill. "A few days before, I couldn't really stand up and play," he said.
"I missed the biggest night of my life," he told Breakfast, adding that until that moment, "no-one really knew [about his diagnosis] - just family and a few friends".
He did not even tell the rest of the band until shortly before the Hall of Fame ceremony.
He sent them a letter, which singer Simon Le Bon suggested reading out on stage.
"He did it was real dignity. He's a very classy fella, I love him dearly," Taylor said.
'Beacon of hope'
Afterwards, Taylor was offered the new treatment by Prof Sir Chris Evans, founder of The Cancer Awareness Trust.
The guitarist explained that he had to get in "very, very good health" before he could have it.
"So I really took care of myself in a different way," he said.
"And then after the first round of treatment I said, 'If I'm OK, and you guys [his doctors] say I'm OK and do your blood tests, is it OK to start work again - light work and get out?'
"I don't want to be a patient stuck here. I want to be a working patient, a little beacon of hope, because this stuff - cancer - just drags you and your family down in the darkness," he said.
He felt well enough to create a new album, called Man's A Wolf To Man, which is out in September, adding: "It's been a hell of a journey."