Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years, dies aged 99
Bob Barker, who hosted the US game show The Price Is Right for 35 years, has died at age of 99.
The Price is Right is the longest-running game show on US television and is watched every weekday by audiences in other countries.
Barker was its smiling face from the first series in 1972 until 2007. He won 19 Emmy awards during a radio and TV career that spanned six decades.
He died of natural causes at his home near Los Angeles, his agent said.
"The World's Greatest MC [Master of Ceremonies] who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," publicist Roger Neal said in a statement on Saturday.
Barker was born in December 1923 in Washington State and joined the US Navy during World War Two, before starting a career in radio, and later TV.
In CBS's The Price Is Right, excited contestants were famously invited to "come on down" before Barker tested their knowledge of the price of consumer items in return for prizes.
In 2007 he was succeeded as host by comedian Drew Carey.
When Baker's death was first reported, Carey tweeted: "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever."