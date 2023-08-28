Elton John spends night in hospital after fall at French villa
Sir Elton John is back home after spending the night in hospital, after he fell over at his villa in Nice.
The singer, 76, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.
Sir Elton was admitted "following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France", a spokesman confirmed to BBC News.
"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," he continued.
"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."
Sir Elton has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after completing his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.
A month earlier, he performed a career-spanning headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.
The performances marked Sir Elton's retirement from live touring, but the singer has not ruled out occasional one-off performances in the future.
He also recently gave evidence as a defence witness at Kevin Spacey's trial, which ultimately saw the actor cleared of sexual assault.
Since releasing his debut album in 1969, Sir Elton has become one of the UK's best-loved musicians, with hits including Tiny Dancer, I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Are You Ready For Love?
A film released in 2019, Rocketman, saw Taron Egerton portray the singer in the story of his life and career.
