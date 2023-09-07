Bruce Springsteen postpones shows over stomach ulcer
Bruce Springsteen has postponed his US tour dates for the rest of September to have treatment for a peptic ulcer.
The 73-year-old rock legend had already called off two concerts in August, and was due to play eight more this month.
A statement said he "is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows".
Peptic ulcers are sores in the stomach lining or small intestine.
The NHS says stomach ulcers can cause a burning or gnawing pain in the abdomen as well as indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux and nausea.
The star said he and his E Street Band were "heartbroken to have to postpone these shows".
"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly [Philadelphia] fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some.
"Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."
After the planned September shows, Springsteen was already scheduled to have October off before taking the tour to Canada in November.