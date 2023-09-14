Vogue World: British stars hit red carpet for London fashion event
- Published
Britain's top stars from the world of fashion and the creative arts descended on London's Royal Drury Lane Theatre in the famed West End for what is being called the biggest sartorial event of the season.
British A-list stars attending the black tie event include Dame Anna Wintour and outgoing British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, designers Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham, as well as actors Emilia Clarke and Tom Sturridge.
The second annual Vogue World kicks off London Fashion Week (LFW) which officially opens on Friday.
LFW takes place twice a year in June and September. Vogue World made its debut during New York Fashion Week last September in the trendy Meatpacking District.
The two-hour red carpet was followed by performances by FKA Twiggs, Stormzy, stage actress Sophie Okenedo and more. The BAFTA and Olivier award-winning director Stephen Daldry was brought in by Vogue to stage "a theatrical celebration of the very best of British culture and fashion... inspired by an opening night in the West End".
The evening closed with a fashion runway, of course, showcasing highlights from autumn/winter 2023 collections curated by an international team headed up by Dame Wintour and Mr Enninful.
Here are some of the most striking looks from the red carpet: