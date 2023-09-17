Drew Barrymore apology: Star halts talk show until writers strike ends
- Published
US actress Drew Barrymore has paused the premiere of her US talk show until the Hollywood strikes are over, after a backlash against her decision to resume filming.
She issued a tearful on-camera apology for continuing her CBS talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show".
Barrymore was planning to return to screens on Monday.
This was despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike which began in May.
Filming for the fourth season of her show took place earlier this week - while her three unionised writers were on strike.
The 48-year-old initially refused to halt production and said the show complied with strike rules.
But it sparked a huge backlash with many on social media suggesting she was not standing in solidarity with the cause.
In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday, Barrymore said: "I have listened to everyone and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over.
"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.
"We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."
Barrymore's fresh announcement comes after she posted an emotional video - now deleted - where she "deeply apologised" to writers and unions.
In the video, Barrymore said: "I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation.
"I want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone - it is not who I am."