My Dad Wrote a Porno enters podcasting Hall of Fame
- Published
My Dad Wrote a Porno has become the first inductee into the British Podcast Awards' Hall of Fame.
The "most successful podcast in British history" features host Jamie Morton reading chapters of his father's questionable erotica to his friends.
After seven years, six series, 430 million downloads, two sellout tours and even a 2019 HBO TV comedy special, the final episode came out in December.
Actor Michael Sheen has called the podcast's writing "Shakespearesque".
At the ceremony in London hosted by comedians Stephen Bailey and Zoe Lyons, co-creator James Cooper said: "We feel so proud to have been a part of the British podcasting community for nearly a decade and watched it turn into a really vibrant industry attracting so many amazing creatives and shows.
"As it continues to grow, we hope that there is still space to champion those smaller, grassroots shows out there, the ones without the big talent or the backing of a major company.
"This was, after all, the founding spirit of podcasting and sometimes that's where the most unique ideas can come from as well as the most exciting voices - oh, and more podcasts about dad porn, obviously."
The podcast has spawned two sold-out world tours, which have included venues such as the Sydney Opera House and Radio City Music Hall in New York. The live shows were also turned into a comedy special on US channel HBO and the Footnotes spin-off episodes have featured an unending roster of A-list stars.
BBC Sounds' A Positive Life: HIV from Terrence Higgins to Today won Podcast of the Year.
Singer Sam Smith presents stories of people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the UK over the past 40 years, beginning with Higgins, one of the first to die of an acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids) related illness.
In an acceptance video, Sam Smith said they "leapt at the opportunity" to work on the podcast and said they were honoured to tell the story.
They dedicated the award to everybody on the frontline of the HIV pandemic in the past and present.
The 27 winners also included true-crime podcast RedHanded, which won the Listeners' Choice Award for the third year running.
With an average of 200,000 weekly listeners, Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala explore disturbing and mysterious cases.
They also launched their first limited series, Filthy Ritual, earlier this year and have embarked on a world tour.
Journalist Elizabeth Day, who chaired the judges, presented the Podcast Champion gong to Vogue Williams of My Therapist Ghosted Me, who with her co-host Joanne McNally, dissect and explore the depths of each other's unique issues while encouraging their 2.5 million monthly listeners to contact them with their own questions and experiences.
Williams said their listeners and subscribers had completely changed her and a McNally's careers.
She said "Joanne's therapist actually did ghost her and I am so grateful to him for doing that. That is how the podcast started."
Last year, it was won by You, Me and the Big C, in which Dame Deborah James, Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland focused on living with cancer.