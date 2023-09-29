Man arrested in connection with Tupac Shakur murder in 1996 - reports
Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly three decades ago.
The hip-hop legend was shot fours time in a drive by-shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. His killer has remained a mystery.
On Friday morning Las Vegas police arrested a man over his death, according tosources speaking to AP news agency.
Shakur, one of hip-hop's most acclaimed rappers, was only 25 when he died.
