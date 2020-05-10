Image copyright Reuters

After almost seven weeks of lockdown in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the next phase of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has repeatedly stressed the UK must not risk a "second spike" and says it aims to proceed with "extreme caution".

Across Europe, people are already seeing an easing of lockdown measures, as businesses reopen and children start going back to school.

Here is how Europeans are emerging from life under lockdown.

Germany: Shops reopen and football resumes

Bayern Munich are among a number of Bundesliga clubs to have recently returned to training

Germany has begun opening up and control of lifting the lockdown will now be in the hands of Germany's 16 federal states. But Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that an ''emergency brake'' will be applied anywhere that sees a surge in new infections.

Shops of all sizes are now allowed to reopen, with extra hygiene and social distancing measures

are now allowed to reopen, with extra hygiene and social distancing measures Shops smaller than 800 m2 have been allowed to open since 20 April, alongside car dealerships, bicycle shops and bookshops

Schools have been partially reopened for young children and those taking exams. All other classes will return gradually throughout the summer term

have been partially reopened for young children and those taking exams. All other classes will return gradually throughout the summer term Bundesliga football matches resume behind closed doors on Saturday 16 May - the first big European league to do so

resume behind closed doors on Saturday 16 May - the first big European league to do so Two different households are now allowed to meet up with each other

are now allowed to meet up with each other Big public events like festivals are banned until at least the end of August

France: End to travel permits

Residents in France will no longer have to provide travel certificates from 11 May

France's strict lockdown was imposed on 17 March and residents were required to provide a travel permit justifying any trips outside. From 11 May, those restrictions will be eased and after three weeks the situation will be reviewed.

Residents will no longer have to provide travel certificates , and car journeys of up to 100km (62 miles) will be permitted. Longer trips will require a certificate and during the rush-hour in Paris you will still need your employer's authorisation or a compelling reason to travel

, and car journeys of up to 100km (62 miles) will be permitted. Longer trips will require a certificate and during the rush-hour in Paris you will still need your employer's authorisation or a compelling reason to travel France will be split in two, with four " red zones " including Paris keeping parks, gardens and schools for 11 to 18-year-olds shut

" including Paris keeping parks, gardens and schools for 11 to 18-year-olds shut Primary schools and nurseries will start to reopen from 11 May, while schools for 11 to 15 year-olds ( collèges ) in "green zones" open on 18 May. A limit of 15 pupils will be put on classrooms and masks will be compulsory for older children. Schools for 15 to 18-year-olds ( lycées ) are not opening before June

and will start to reopen from 11 May, while ( ) in "green zones" open on 18 May. A limit of 15 pupils will be put on classrooms and masks will be compulsory for older children. Schools for 15 to 18-year-olds ( ) are not opening before June All shops (bar Paris shopping centres) will be able to reopen; leisure centres and cemeteries can reopen but bars and restaurants will remain closed

(bar Paris shopping centres) will be able to reopen; and can reopen but and will remain closed Gatherings of fewer than 10 people will also be permitted; the elderly and vulnerable will be allowed out but must use common sense

Ireland: Five steps and small summer weddings

Ireland is introducing a five-stage plan to re-open the country

Ireland has had a stricter lockdown than the UK, with residents only allowed to exercise within 2km (1.2 miles) of their homes. But a five-stage roadmap to re-open the country starts on 18 May, with restrictions eased every three weeks.

Schools will remain shut until September, while outdoor workers such as construction workers and gardeners will be allowed to resume activities from May 18

will remain shut until September, while outdoor workers such as construction workers and gardeners will be allowed to resume activities from May 18 Creches and nurseries will open for the children of essential workers from 29 June, and this will be extended to the children of other workers from 20 July. Childcare workers will be sent to the homes of 5,000 essential workers from 18 May

will open for the children of essential workers from 29 June, and this will be extended to the children of other workers from 20 July. Childcare workers will be sent to the homes of 5,000 essential workers from 18 May Social visits will be permitted to other households from 8 June, and from 29 June, people will be allowed to travel within a 20km radius of their homes

will be permitted to other households from 8 June, and from 29 June, people will be allowed to travel within a 20km radius of their homes Weddings, baptisms and small social gatherings will be allowed from 20 July, but only for family and close friends

will be allowed from 20 July, but only for family and close friends Shops selling non-essential items can open from 8 June if the number of staff and customers remain small, and larger premises can open from 29 June

Belgium: Four people in your social bubble

Image copyright Reuters

Restrictions are slowly being lifted in a country that has seen a high number of deaths in care homes. "We will have to resume our social life very gradually," said Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès as she detailed Belgium's exit road-map.

As of 10 May, people living in the same household are being allowed to receive visits from a group of up to four people . But these people will not be allowed to visit anywhere else

from a group of up to . But these people will not be allowed to visit anywhere else Fabric shops reopened on 4 May, as new regulations require all Belgians aged 12 or over to wear masks on public transport

reopened on 4 May, as new regulations require all Belgians aged 12 or over to wear masks on public transport Other shops reopen from 11 May subject to strict adherence to social distancing guidelines

reopen from 11 May subject to strict adherence to social distancing guidelines Schools will resume classes from 18 May, but no more than 10 children will be allowed in each classroom

will resume classes from 18 May, but no more than 10 children will be allowed in each classroom Cafes and restaurants will start to open from 8 June

Netherlands: Hairdressers and nail bars back in business

Dutch hairdressers will now be allowed to resume work

The Netherlands imposed a far less strict lockdown than its northern neighbour. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has unveiled a five-phase plan for easing lockdown restrictions that kicks in from 11 May.

Libraries will open to visitors and hairdressers, nail bars, beauticians, masseuses and occupational therapists will be able to go back to work from 11 May. Primary schools will also partially reopen

will open to visitors and will be able to go back to work from 11 May. will also partially reopen Bars and restaurants will be able to open their outdoor spaces to customers from 1 June; secondary schools will also reopen

will be able to open their outdoor spaces to customers from 1 June; secondary schools will also reopen Public transport services will resume pre-lockdown schedules, provided travellers wear face-masks

will resume pre-lockdown schedules, provided travellers wear face-masks Campsites and holiday parks can reopen from 1 July, as can theatres, restaurants and cinemas with up to 100 customers with social distancing

with up to 100 customers with social distancing Larger events and contact sports may resume in September, along with sex clubs and saunas

Austria: Tourist attractions to reopen

Outdoor sport that can be socially distanced such as tennis is now allowed in Austria

Austria was one of the first countries to ease its lockdown. The health minister says the reopening of small shops in the middle of April hasn't caused a spike in cases, with new infections increasing by just 0.2%. But he said May would be the "decisive month".

Larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers reopened in early May

reopened in early May Public parks, small shops, DIY stores and garden centres have been allowed to open since 14 April

have been allowed to open since 14 April Outdoor sport that can be socially distanced, such as tennis, golf and athletics is now allowed

that can be socially distanced, such as tennis, golf and athletics is now allowed Gatherings of up to 10 people have been allowed since the start of May

have been allowed since the start of May Restaurants and cafes will open from the mid-May, while hotels, zoos, swimming pools and tourist attractions will open from the end of the month

will open from the mid-May, while will open from the end of the month Pupils in their final year of school returned to classes at the beginning of May. Other years will start returning from the middle of the month

Denmark: Restrictions eased since mid-April

Denmark started to roll back lockdown measures earlier than some other nations

Denmark, one of the first European countries to announce a lockdown, started to roll back measures in mid-April and is moving ahead with the second phase of its road map.

Day care centres and primary schools returned on 14 April, although parents and visitors are not allowed on school premises and children arrive and leave school at different times. Children aged 12-16 will return from 18 May, as will exam students

and returned on 14 April, although parents and visitors are not allowed on school premises and children arrive and leave school at different times. will return from 18 May, as will exam students Hairdressers, beauty and massage salons, optometrists, podiatrists and chiropractors reopened on 20 April

reopened on 20 April Professional sport is allowed behind closed doors, along with amateur sport under guidelines

is allowed behind closed doors, along with amateur sport under guidelines Shopping centres, cafes and restaurants are due to reopen on 11 May with social distancing guidelines

are due to reopen on 11 May with social distancing guidelines Social gatherings are limited to 10 people

are limited to 10 people Borders remain shut

remain shut Phase 3 starts on 8 June and covers museums, cinemas, zoos, indoor sports and colleges

starts on 8 June and covers museums, cinemas, zoos, indoor sports and colleges Phase 4 in early August will include gyms, swimming pools and nightclubs

Spain: Schools to remain shut until September

Spain outlined a four-stage plan on 4 May to start rolling back one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, which saw children under 14 confined to their homes for six weeks. Restrictions will be eased in two week blocks until 10 June, subject to review if cases spike.

Schools will be partially reopened from 26 May. This will allow for revision classes and state exams but a full reopening is not expected until September

will be partially reopened from 26 May. This will allow for revision classes and state exams but a full reopening is not expected until September From 11 May, customers can order a beer in a terrace bar but bars and restaurants will not fully reopen until 10 June, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and only at 50% capacity

will not fully reopen until 10 June, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and only at 50% capacity Cinemas, theatres and exhibitions will be allowed to open from 26 May, but will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Outdoor concerts of up to 400 people will be permitted if concert-goers remain at a safe distance from each other

will be allowed to open from 26 May, but will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Outdoor concerts of up to 400 people will be permitted if concert-goers remain at a safe distance from each other Churches and mosques will be allowed to reopen from 11 May, but only at partial capacity

The lockdown has eased in Spain, but there are still time restrictions on when people can be outdoors

Italy: Funeral gatherings now permitted

Italy imposed a strict and lengthy lockdown, with a ban on walking or exercising more than 200m away from home. In early May, some restrictions were relaxed and people are now able to travel for longer distances, as well as visit their relatives in small numbers. Visits to other regions of the country are still banned.

Bars and restaurants , which can offer takeaway services, are expected to fully reopen for dine-in service from 1 June

, which can offer takeaway services, are expected to fully reopen for dine-in service from 1 June Hairdressers and beauty salons are due to reopen from 1 June

and are due to reopen from 1 June More shops will reopen on 18 May along with museums and libraries

Sports teams will also be able to hold group training from 18 May

from 18 May Funerals are now allowed with a maximum of 15 people attending, ideally outdoors

are now allowed with a maximum of 15 people attending, ideally outdoors Schools will not reopen until September

will not reopen until September The Catholic Church will be allowed to hold masses from 18 May

"We risked everything to survive" - Naples resident Filomena

Greece: Tourism central to re-opening plan

Schools in Greece are preparing to reopen on 10 May

Greece recorded its first Covid-19 case on 26 February and the government acted swiftly to impose a lockdown. Rules were relaxed on 28 April, when people were allowed to go outside for the first time without notifying local authorities.

Churches opened for individual prayer on 4 May and religious services will be allowed from 17 May

opened for individual prayer on 4 May and religious services will be allowed from 17 May Schools and universities are due to reopen on 10 May, with special measures including students attending classes on different days. University exams will resume on 15 June

are due to reopen on 10 May, with special measures including students attending classes on different days. will resume on 15 June Shops are to reopen on 11 May and indoor shopping centres on 1 June

are to reopen on 11 May and on 1 June Cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open on 1 June, but only with outdoor seating and clear distance between chairs

Greek scientists are working on rules on cleaning, social distancing and testing to open the country to tourists this summer. Beaches re-opened on 4 May.

Poland: Parks and forests first to reopen

In Poland, Covid-19 numbers are lower than in many Western European countries - 15,000 confirmed infections and more than 700 deaths, according to America's Johns Hopkins University. It began lifting restrictions on 20 April, when parks and forests were allowed to reopen.

Hotels, shops, shopping centres, museums and galleries reopened on 4 May, with one customer per 15 sq m of space allowed

reopened on 4 May, with one customer per 15 sq m of space allowed Nurseries were given the option to reopen from 6 May

were given the option to reopen from 6 May Face coverings in public will remain obligatory until a vaccine is available

Sweden: Strict restrictions never imposed

Image copyright Getty Images

Strictly speaking, there was no real lockdown so Sweden does not have much to remove. It never imposed measures like those seen across the rest of the continent.

Restaurants , bars , schools and businesses remained opened. But it did ban gatherings of more than 50 people and visits to nursing homes for elderly

, , and remained opened. But it did ban gatherings of more than and visits to nursing homes for elderly Sweden has recorded over 3,000 deaths, the highest per capita number compared with the rest of the Nordic countries

Most of the population have taken to voluntary social distancing. many are working from home, keeping at least a metre away from other people at least some of the time and refraining from travelling.

Russia: Not ready to lift lockdown

Unlike other European countries, Russia's outbreak is yet to peak and at least 10,000 new infections were reported daily last week. There will be no end to the lockdown just yet.