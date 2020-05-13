EU acts to rescue tourism from lockdown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These travel agency workers in Berlin staged a protest on Wednesday to draw attention to the plight of the tourist industry

It's no surprise the EU is keen to kick-start tourism. Covid-19-linked recession is hitting Europe hard.

A summer season of deserted beaches, echoey nightclubs and empty hotel rooms would make things a whole lot worse. Tourism accounts for 10% of the European economy. Far more in the case of individual countries like Greece and Spain.

But we're not talking here about jumping from lockdown to European beach party overnight.

There is no vaccine or treatment yet for coronavirus.

EU countries are only just beginning to emerge from lockdown. Many still have travel restrictions in place within their own borders:

France has green zones where infection rates are lower and red zones where Covid-19 is more widespread

Germany and others closed national borders to EU neighbours at the height of the pandemic

The EU as a whole, plus other members of Europe's passport-free travel zone, Schengen, sealed themselves off to all non-essential travel from the outside.

So, the European Commission is suggesting a gradual approach.

Prioritising travel first for goods and workers in the EU to help the smooth running of Europe's single market; then opening the EU up for European tourists - ensuring social distancing, hygiene and travel, transport and leisure activities aimed at protecting visitors from Covid-19.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Italy has already missed out on a big part of its prime tourist season

The Commission recommends that tracing apps EU countries are introducing to help contain the virus be designed to work for mobile phone users across Europe to keep people safe while on holiday.

And if infection rates still vary greatly within the EU next month, the Commission proposes starting with travel between European countries with similarly low coronavirus levels.

But before you start packing your swimsuit, the EU has been clear: if there's a new peak in infection, restrictions may be re-imposed.

Brussels is fervently hoping that, this time, EU countries will better co-ordinate their actions.

When it comes to public health, the Commission can advise and co-ordinate but decisions are made by the governments of individual member states. To make matters more complex, in countries like Italy and Germany, coronavirus regulations - including travel - can vary from region to region.