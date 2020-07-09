Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some gyms have moved equipment outside

Gyms, nail bars, swimming pools and tattoo parlours have been among the places still closed in most of the UK.

But they now have reopening dates in England.

When will indoor gyms open?

Indoor gyms, sports halls and leisure centres will now be able to reopen from 25 July.

They will have to follow strict social distancing guidelines, including:

Capacity limits, controlled by a timed booking system

Reduced class sizes

Equipment spaced out and improved ventilation

Temporary floor markings in dance studios where possible

Customers encouraged to shower and change at home

Outdoor gyms have been open since 4 July because there is less risk of catching coronavirus in the fresh air.

Indoor gyms are due to reopen in Northern Ireland on 10 July. No date has yet been set in Scotland or Wales.

When can I visit a nail bar?

Nail bars have been told that they can reopen on Monday in England.

They are defined by the government as "close contact services", which it says are some of the "most risky" businesses to reopen.

In the government guidance for these sectors, the "highest risk zone" is defined as "the area in front of the face".

Nail technicians usually sit opposite their clients, whereas hairdressers can stand behind their customers, or to the side.

Tanning salons and other close-contact services can also reopen.

However, there will be some restrictions.

In Northern Ireland, nail bars and beauty salons were able to reopen on 6 July along with hairdressers and barbers. They will be allowed to open on 22 July in Scotland. No date has been set for Wales.

How will swimming pools reopen?

Swimming pools will be allowed to reopen in England - outdoors from Saturday and indoors from 25 July.

Before the announcement, Prof Deenan Pillay, from University College London, told the BBC: "Given the amount of chlorine that is in swimming pools, viruses are not going to survive there.

"So it's not the actual swimming that's the risk but it is all the other stuff that goes with it - the changing rooms, getting in and out the pool and the risk of shared showers."

Swim England has published guidance for operators when pools do open, including:

Increasing the supply of outside air to pools

Implementing a one-way entry and exit system

To minimise use of changing rooms, encourage bathers to arrive showered and changed ready to swim.

Swimming pools are not allowed to open anywhere in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland at the moment.

Can I now get a tattoo?

Tattoo artists will be able to start work again on Monday in England.

Tattoo artists also work in very close contact with their customers, sometimes for a long time. Touching people is known to increase the risk of transmitting the virus.

Tattoo artists say it has been frustrating having to stay shut - especially since they have long been required to have measures in place to prevent cross-contamination.

The Tattoo and Piercing Industry Union says it has submitted a 10-point plan for reopening studios to the government, which includes:

wearing masks, face shields, aprons and gloves

keeping work stations 2m apart

considering relocating or deferring tattoos or piercings that require face-to-face working.

Tattoo studios have been allowed to open in Northern Ireland since 6 July. No date has been set in Wales or Scotland.

What else will now be allowed in England?

Performing arts outdoors, including theatre, opera, dance and music can take place from Saturday. They must:

Have a socially-distanced audience

Reduce capacity

Tickets must be pre-booked

Venues should have clear social distance marking and be deep cleaned between performances

Recreational cricket can take place from this weekend