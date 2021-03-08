Coronavirus: What are the care home visiting rules in England? Published 52 minutes ago

The rules on care home visits are changing as part of the easing of England's lockdown.

From 8 March, individuals can begin visiting residents in care homes, subject to certain conditions.

So, what are the rules?

How soon can I visit?

Visitors should check with the care home before visiting.

This is because there might be new booking systems for visits and, in some circumstances, visits might still be restricted.

There could be restrictions if there are higher infection rates in certain areas or if there is an outbreak of coronavirus in a care home.

Can all the family visit?

Residents will be allowed to nominate one individual to visit.

If they are unable to choose (due to health issues such as dementia), care homes should consult with the resident's family to decide on the nominated visitor.

This person will be the only individual allowed to visit until guidance changes.

So, if your mother is in a care home, just one of her children should be allowed to visit. If there is a visit a week later, it should be the same child.

The guidance says this will limit the number of different people visiting the care home.

Visits from those not nominated are still allowed but only if they take place behind screens or in visiting pods. Care homes can also consider outdoor visits for these people.

Do I need the vaccine?

Nominated visitors will not need the vaccine to visit.

However, the guidance recommends that people do take the vaccine when offered.

Do I need a test?

Every time the nominated person visits, they should take a lateral flow test organised by the care home.

Visitors will need to wait for the result before seeing the resident, which takes up to 30 minutes.

If they test positive for coronavirus, they should return home and self-isolate.

Can I hug my relative?

"Visitors and residents are advised to keep physical contact to a minimum...There should not be close physical contact such as hugging" the guidance says.

The guidance says that hand holding may be allowed, but people are reminded "any contact increases the risk of transmission."

Ideally, people should remain two metres away from the residents.

In some cases, the nominated person may be designated as an "essential care giver".

This will allow for "close contact personal care" if it is believed to help the resident's health.

They will also be allowed to visit more regularly and given access to the same testing and personal protective equipment as care workers.

Can we leave the care home?

Currently, visits should only take place within the care home.

In exceptional circumstance, care home residents can leave the care home, for example to visit someone at the end of their life.

If they do, the household they are visiting should have negative coronavirus tests before the resident arrives.

Do I need to wear a face covering?

Visitors are being asked to wear face coverings, but may have to wear more personal protective equipment if required.

Previous guidance recognises that in very exceptional circumstances, such as for residents with dementia, some visitors might not be recognised with face coverings. It says that alternatives, such as clear visors, can be used as an exception to the rule.

Visitors should speak loudly, not wear hats and keep eye contact to help residents recognise them.

If possible, care homes should prepare residents for a visit by showing them photographs or reminding them of stories related to the visitor.

What other precautions should I take?

The guidance says you should also:

Wash your hands regularly

Stay away if you have shown symptoms in the past week

Think about whether to bring gifts, because they might need to be decontaminated

What should care homes do?

Different care homes will operate different systems, so it is worth getting in touch if you have any questions.

The guidance asks care homes to explore:

How to keep rooms ventilated

What type of booking system should be in place

How long each visit can be

They will also keep up infection control procedures, such as regular cleaning and hand-washing.

What about the rest of the UK?

In Scotland, care homes can receive two designated visitor weekly from "early March". Tests are recommended and care homes have discretion in how to accommodate the visits.

In Wales, the designated visitor system is also in place, although the rules vary according to the country's "alert level". Currently, visits must take place outside or in visiting pods.