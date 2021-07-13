Eleventh Night: Policing board member calls for more bonfire controls
- Published
NI Policing Board member Dolores Kelly has called for more controls on bonfires.
The SDLP representative said some progress has been made, but more regulations were needed to manage them.
It comes after a 17-year-old boy sustained burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in north Belfast. It is thought he caught fire after adding accelerant to it.
Bonfires were lit in parts of NI as part of Eleventh night celebrations.
According to the police, about 250 bonfires took place over the weekend.
The commission, announced as part of the Fresh Start Agreement, was supposed to help the parties reach consensus on contentious issues surrounding flags, emblems and identity in Northern Ireland, and produce recommendations for the executive to take forward.
'Regulation and penalties'
"There is no law at the moment in relation to bonfires, but there are regulations around the effects bonfires have on the environment, in terms of health and safety and indeed where they are sited," Mrs Kelly told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"There needs to be enforcement of existing regulations and we're not seeing that, people are shying away from their responsibilities across - I would say all of the statutory agencies, including local councils.
"There has to be some sort of model, good practice guidelines, regulations and penalties."
Mrs Kelly said it was lucky no-one was injured when a bonfire in Portadown collapsed onto a road on Friday night
"I don't think I, or anyone else, could go out and build a pyre of wooden pallets which was going to adversely affect my neighbours, without first going to have some sort of insurance liability in case someone got injured or to repair any damage that I did to public property or other's property, and indeed to be responsible for the conduct of those around who attend the bonfires.
"Those are principles that should apply to everyone."
Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said a well-managed bonfire "poses very little risk".
"For 16 years I worked in the fire service and I think for about 11 or 12 of those was on duty on the Eleventh Night, and I have to say, in all of those times that I was in charge of a fire or working at a fire, no one ever got hurt," said Mr Butler.
Mr Butler said there are "many good examples" of bonfires, which should be used as "a template" in other areas.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it dealt with a "significant increase in emergency calls and mobilisations to bonfire-related incidents" over the weekend.
"I know my former colleagues have said there has been a rise, but looking back to when I was there, 40 calls on an eleventh night wasn't unusual," said Mr Butler.
"We need to be careful what we do with the statistics and the figures in and around what's happening at the moment, but there is a solution I do believe.
"One of the busiest nights historically for the Fire Service has been Halloween, the same issues arise whether it's on the Eleventh Night or the 31 October."