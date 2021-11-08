Which MPs have second jobs and how much do they earn? By Daniel Kraemer

The second jobs of MPs are under scrutiny after former minister Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Monday it would be "wise" to review the rules around second jobs.

Are MPs allowed second jobs?

Yes, as long as they are not a minister.

More than 200 MPs have received earnings in the last year on top of their £81,932 annual salary. The extra earnings range from £50 a year to almost £1m.

MPs must publicly declare any additional income, along with gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15%.

Those who leave government must consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments about any jobs they want to take up in the two years after leaving their post. They are banned from lobbying the government for two years.

All MPs are "strictly forbidden" from getting paid "in return for advocating a particular matter" in Parliament.

Having MPs with second professions has previously been seen as a good thing.

In 1995, the standards committee said that not having them would "not serve the best interests of democracy". It argued that Parliament needed "a wide range of current experience which can contribute to its expertise".

The current debate is mainly regarding MPs who earn money as consultants or advisers. Less controversial second jobs range from doctors and nurses, to referees and musicians.

Which MPs have worked as consultants in the last year?

The following MPs have registered income from consultancy work on the Register of Members' Financial Interests in the last year. There is no suggestion that any of the MPs listed below have broken any rules.

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative) holds six consultancy jobs, supporting investment banks and accountancy firms. He has registered more than £180,000 for 34.5 days' work

Julian Smith (Conservative) is earning £144,000 for 62-84 hours' work for three companies, including advising on energy and renewable fuels

Former transport and justice secretary Chris Grayling (Conservative) earns £100,000 to advise Hutchison Ports

Mark Garnier (Conservative) is paid to sit on the advisory boards of two companies in the space and satellite industry, committing 20 hours a month for an annual payment of £90,000

Sir Ed Davey (Lib Dem) works as a consultant for two firms alongside his job as leader of the Liberal Democrats. He says his extra £78,000 income goes towards supporting his disabled son

Alun Cairns (Conservative), who left his post as Welsh Secretary in 2019, earns £60,000 advising three companies

Ruth Edwards (Conservative), who has represented Rushcliffe since 2019, commits to 192 hours for £60,000 per year, advising a software company

Stephen Hammond (Conservative) advises an investment company on political issues for £60,000 a year

Since leaving his role as health minister in 2019, Steve Brine (Conservative) has joined three firms, including Sigma Pharmaceuticals. He earns almost £60,000 for 288 hours

David Davis (Conservative) earns just over £50,000 as an adviser to two German companies

John Hayes (Conservative) offers up to 90 hours of his time annually to international energy company BB Energy Trading, earning £50,000

Former party leader and cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative) advises two health companies for £45,000

Damian Green (Conservative) advises transport company Abellio on rail policy for 288 hours and £40,000 annually

Tim Loughton (Conservative) receives £37,000 for advising a children's services provider

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative) provides "general advice" to an American mining firm, earning £36,000 a year

Andrew Percy (Conservative) receives £36,000 a year for advising a Canadian clean energy company for six hours a month

Khalid Mahmood (Labour) has committed up to 15 hours a month advising the Policy Exchange think tank on issues including extremism. He receives a salary of £25,000 a year

Laurence Robertson (Conservative) advises the Betting and Gaming Council for £24,000 a year. He is expected to commit 10 hours a month

Richard Fuller's (Conservative) outside earnings include £20,000 as an advisory director of an investment company

Chair of the House of Commons justice committee Sir Bob Neill (Conservative) has been receiving almost £20,000 for two consultancy roles, including a law firm. One of the roles ended earlier this year

Royston Smith (Conservative) has received £18,000 since May 2020 for 30 hours' work as a consultant for a property company

Sir Greg Knight (Conservative) advises a bank for £16,000 a year on "general business and public relations"

Until earlier this year, Ben Everitt (Conservative) committed 60 to 80 hours a year to advising the Institute of Chartered Accountants for £15,000

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative) offers political advice for £12,000 a year, to a company which grows teak in Ghana

Philip Davies (Conservative) earns £12,000 annually as a parliamentary adviser to the National Pawnbroking Association

Sir Graham Brady (Conservative) earns £10,000 a year for 12 hours work as a strategic adviser

Former universities minister Chris Skidmore (Conservative) provides advice on higher education for £10,000 a year

Paul Maynard (Conservative) earns £6,250 a year as a consultant to a banking services company. He says his earnings go straight to charity

John Redwood (Conservative) is an adviser for a private equity fund, for which he earns £5,000

Until earlier this year, Andrew Lewer (Conservative) provided public policy advice to a property firm for £4,800 per year

Dean Russell (Conservative) has received just over £2,000 in 2021 as a consultant for a business training company

What about other jobs?

Most of the MPs who have second jobs are not consultants.

Some of the highest earners in the House of Commons are lawyers.

Geoffrey Cox, who was attorney general during the height of the Brexit negotiations, has registered a total of £970,000 income in the last year, for 705 hours of legal services.