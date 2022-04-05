Will the UK give the go-ahead to more onshore wind farms?
Prime minister Boris Johnson says he wants to see a substantial increase in the amount of electricity the UK produces by wind power.
But it's unclear how much of this will come from onshore wind turbines.
More detail is expected later this week when the government publishes its Energy Security Strategy.
How many wind turbines does the UK have?
There are now more than 11,000 wind turbines in the UK and off its coastline, producing nearly a quarter of our electricity.
Mr Johnson wants all of the UK's energy from "clean sources" by 2035. To meet this goal, offshore wind capacity would need to quadruple by 2030, and onshore wind capacity must double. This would require between 1,000 and 2,000 new wind farms.
The UK has been very successful so far in expanding offshore wind power, and currently has the biggest capacity in the world.
Why is onshore wind controversial?
Onshore wind, although the cheapest form of energy, has seen a 94% decline in new projects since 2015. This was when the government ended subsidies and introduced stricter planning regulations in response to some communities who said wind turbines were an eyesore and noisy.
Planning restrictions currently require onshore wind farms to be identified in local plans (which are produced every 10 years) and given community backing.
This has significantly slowed down the planning process. According to Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, it has extended the construction time from one to seven years.
There have been concerns raised that wind turbines can be a threat to birds.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has warned that poorly sited wind farms could cause disturbance, habitat loss and collision, but if they are positioned away from major flocks then in fact "it is likely they will have minimal impacts".
There are no requirements for a minimum distance between turbines and homes - although some local authorities have set a distance of half a mile.
From a 300m (984 feet) distance, a turbine produces sound at 43 decibels - two below the maximum level recommended by the World Health Organization.
What could be decided?
The cabinet is split on whether to relax the planning restrictions.
Although Mr Johnson and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng are thought to be in favour, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps recently said he was against an increase in wind farms, which he described as an "eyesore".
The BBC understands the government is considering a scheme where people who lived close to an onshore wind farm would receive discounts on their energy bills.
Currently, a similar scheme is run by Octopus. It says that 91% of customers surveyed said they would like a wind turbine in their local community if it meant cheaper electricity.
How does wind power generate electricity?
Electricity is generated when the wind turns the blades on a turbine.
A generator inside the turbine converts this energy into mechanical power and electricity.
The process produces hardly any greenhouse gas emissions (although some are produced when the turbines are constructed), which means it can play a major part in slowing climate change.
However, wind energy is completely dependent upon the weather - which is changeable.
Wind can be generated all day, unlike solar energy, but it is difficult to predict.
For example, the UK generated 14% less wind in 2021 than in 2020, despite having 4.4% more capacity.
For this reason, the government has said the UK will continue to use gas and nuclear to provide a more constant supply to fill any gaps.
How much do wind turbines cost?
The cost of a commercial scale wind farm can vary considerably depending upon the size and location, and whether it is offshore or onshore. Hornsea Project One wind farm, off the cost of Yorkshire, is the largest in the world. It is estimated to have cost £4.2bn and powers one million UK homes.
But the cost of wind farms has dropped 30% in the last four years. Those currently being commissioned are at record low prices - selling for £39.65 per megawatt hour. By comparison, gas is £50/MWh.