Have Your Say

Are you from the Windrush generation?

Empire Windrush arriving in the UK in June 1948

Were you on the Empire Windrush in 1948? Are you a Windrush descendant? We'd like to hear from you

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Tories need new leadership - Cummings

Dominic Cummings, a key figure in the Leave campaign, says Brexit risks being a "train wreck".

Water resistant sunscreen claims 'don't wash'

The creams work much less well after they have been worn in the sea, warns consumer group Which?.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Church gives blessing to Alexa prayers

The voice assistant can say grace before meals, answer theological questions or read a prayer of the day.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section UK
  • comments

