Escaped Ebola patients 'taken to church'
Two of the three patients who were taken from the treatment centre for prayers have died.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Water resistant sunscreen claims 'don't wash'
The creams work much less well after they have been worn in the sea, warns consumer group Which?.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Warning over gardening and DIY accidents
Surgeons say this time of year can bring a spike in accidents with gardening and DIY equipment.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Health
Ireland's abortion referendum ground war
- 23 May 2018
Blitz on sweet treats sees slow start
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Health
Missing microbes 'cause' childhood cancer
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Health
Doctors unpick Michael Jackson's dance move
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Health
'Hero' nurse who died battling Nipah
- 22 May 2018
- From the section India
Toxic mushrooms poison hundreds in Iran
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
An egg a day to keep the doctor away?
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Health
DNA shows how malaria turned deadly
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Ebola-hit DR Congo begins vaccination
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Africa
'Memory transplant' achieved in snails
- 14 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Health
Are sweeteners healthier than sugar?
Artificial sweeteners offer a sweet taste without the calories, but are they healthy?
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Health
Miss D and the Irish abortion debate
- 18 May 2018
Pepe's story: How I survived Spanish flu
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Europe
'My camera helped me beat anxiety'
- 20 May 2018
- From the section London
How likely is your e-cigarette to explode?
As a man dies from an exploding vape pen, we ask how dangerous are the devices?
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Health
Exploring dementia through art and science
A two-year project at the Wellcome Collection explores how art, music and science can enhance understanding of dementia.
17 May 2018
