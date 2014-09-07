Deadly disease v untested treatment

Dr Casals was no stranger to the dangers of haemorrhagic fevers and the value of experimental treatments. In June 1969, he was working in a laboratory in Yale on the Lassa virus, a then unidentified pathogen with a fatality rate of up 50%. Like Ebola, Lassa fever has the highest Bio-Safety Level 4 classification, reserved for life-threatening biological agents requiring the maximum containment laboratory. Three American nurses had contracted the disease in the village of Lassa, Nigeria, and one had survived.