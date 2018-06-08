NHS staff vote for 6.5% pay deal

Image copyright PA

More than one million NHS workers in England will receive a three-year pay deal worth 6.5% after staff voted in favour of the offer.

Hospital cleaners, nurses, security guards, physiotherapists, emergency call handlers, paramedics, midwives, radiographers and other NHS staff across England will get the pay rise.

They should now get the money in their July pay packets, backdated from April.

Thirteen unions voted for the deal and one against.

The only union to reject the deal was the GMB.