Parents are being urged to check bottles of own-brand blackcurrant cough syrup because of a problem with one of the ingredients.

This could cause mould to grow, which could make children unwell or cause a reaction, medicines experts said.

No cases have been identified so far but eight products are being recalled as a precaution.

The UK body which regulates medicines said the cough syrup bottles should be returned.

Dr Sam Atkinson, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) said: "Check if you have any of the listed cough syrups and if you do, please don't use them. Take them back to where you bought them from.

"The mould is not always visible, so return any of the affected cough syrup bottles, even if it looks OK to use.

"If your child has recently taken one of these cough syrups, and, in the unlikely event that they have become unwell or had a reaction, please speak to your GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professional."

Even though there is a low risk of a reaction, Dr Atkinson said people should check the medicines they have at home.

The list of products affected are: