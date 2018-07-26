Image caption Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley were granted a short-term licence to allow them access to cannabis oil

Specialist doctors in the UK will be able to legally prescribe cannabis-derived medicinal products by autumn, the home secretary has announced.

Those that meet safety and quality standards are to be made legal for patients with an "exceptional clinical need", Sajid Javid said.

It follows high-profile cases involving children with severe epilepsy being denied access to cannabis oil.

Others forms of cannabis will remain illegal.

'Exceptional circumstances'

Mr Javid's decision was made after the chief medical officer for England, Prof Dame Sally Davies, and the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs said patients with certain medical conditions should be given access to the treatments.

Their advice was part of a review into medicinal cannabis launched by the home secretary following an outcry over Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley being denied access to cannabis oil.

The parents of the boys, who have rare forms of epilepsy, say it controls their seizures.

The Home Office recently granted them a short-term licence to access the treatments.

Mr Javid said: "Recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.

"That is why we launched a review and set up an expert panel to advise on licence applications in exceptional circumstances.

"This will help patients with an exceptional clinical need but is in no way a first step to the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use."

Former justice minister Sir Mike Penning, who was among those appealing for Alfie to be given a special licence for medicinal cannabis, welcomed the home secretary's announcement.

But he said there were still unanswered questions about which treatments would be rescheduled.

"Any move to restrict medical cannabis in the UK to a very narrow range of derived products, each requiring full pharmaceutical trials, thereby blocking out the many products available overseas, will lead to great disappointment and be a missed opportunity."

Cannabis has previously been classed as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it is thought to have no therapeutic value but can be used for the purposes of research with a Home Office licence.

The decision by the Home Office will put the drugs into Schedule 2, meaning it has a potential medical use and placing them in the same category as drugs such as cocaine and heroin.

The Department for Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Health products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will now develop a clear definition of what constitutes a cannabis-derived medicinal product so they can be rescheduled and prescribed, the Home Office said.

In the meantime, clinicians will still be able to apply to an independent expert panel on behalf of patients wishing to access these products.

The home secretary said licence fees for applications made to the panel will be waived, and those already granted will not be charged.