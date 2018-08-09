Image copyright Getty Images

The number of patients waiting more than a year for non-urgent surgery in England has risen sharply to the highest level in more than six years.

The figure reached 3,517 in June - an increase of more than 400 from May - and the highest since April 2012.

This is despite a pledge in 2014 by the then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to end the "unacceptable" waits.

Meanwhile, a survey found nearly 40% of patients were unable to get a GP appointment at the time they wanted.

Figures released by NHS England also showed that the number of people attending A&E reached an all-time high in July.

Attendances reached 2,176,022 that month, part of an upward trend.

In July, there were 530,000 admissions to A&E, although this figure was higher in May.

It comes after the body that represents NHS trusts last month warned that the summer heatwave was adding to pressures on health services.

NHS Providers said some trusts had reported record numbers of people coming into A&E, often for things like respiratory problems and other conditions made worse by dehydration.

Saffron Cordery, NHS Providers' deputy chief executive, said at the time that extra visits in A&E were causing delays for patients requiring non-urgent surgery, which includes knee and hip replacement.