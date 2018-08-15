Image copyright Getty Images

Surgeons have warned about the health risks of Botox and fillers, after a High Street retailer said it would start offering the cosmetic treatments.

Superdrug said it would provide the injections at one of its London branches, following feedback from nearly 10,000 customers.

But surgeons warned that the procedures were not "casual beauty treatments".

The injections could sometimes result in infection and potentially even paralysis in facial muscles, they said.

'Highly-qualified nurse'

Superdrug said it would be making Botox and dermal fillers available to people over the age of 25.

The Skin Renew Service, which has launched in the retailer's London Strand store before being rolled out nationwide, is available only following a phone booking and a consultation with a qualified nurse.

Caris Newson, head of health and wellbeing services at Superdrug, said: "We're listening to what people are telling us they would like, which is the reassurance that if they choose to have aesthetic treatments then it will be administered by highly qualified nurse practitioners in a private consultation room."

But the British Association of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons warned that Botox and dermal fillers should not be seen as "casual beauty treatments" like eyebrow threading or waxing.

Spokesman Gerard Lambe said: "Administering an injection of any kind is a very serious procedure and requires an experienced and qualified health professional.

"All kinds of risks can arise, from infection to incorrectly applied needle placement over delicate facial muscles - which can lead to paralysis."

The treatments start at £99 and will be carried out in a private consultation room.

Botox

Botulinum toxin injections, such as Botox and Dysport, are medical treatments that can also be used to help relax facial muscles

This makes lines and wrinkles, such as crow's feet and frown lines, less obvious

The effect isn't permanent

There's no guarantee the desired effect will be achieved

The ageing process will still happen elsewhere - for example, Botox will not fix sagging eyelids

Take time to find a reputable practitioner who is properly qualified and practises in a clean, safe and appropriate environment

You shouldn't have botulinum injections if you're pregnant or breastfeeding, since the effects on the baby aren't known

Source: NHS Choices