Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Monitoring blood pressure is part of the free health check

Fewer than half of people eligible for a NHS health check in England have taken up the offer, despite it being free to everyone over 40.

The routine check can pick up heart problems early and help to prevent dementia, plus highlight the need to stop smoking, NHS England said.

The check-up takes 20 minutes and is carried out by a GP or nurse.

It involves tests on blood pressure, weight and height, and is offered every five years up to the age of 74.

Around 7.15 million people have had a free health check since 2013, yet 15 million are eligible, NHS stats show.

NHS England said identifying people with an irregular heartbeat or high blood pressure and giving them treatment would help to prevent dangerous blood clots which could lead to strokes.

And if more people went for their health check, the number of people having a stroke or other heart problems would reduce, potentially preventing thousands of cases of vascular dementia.

Who can have an NHS health check?

Anyone between the age of 40 and 74 who is generally healthy and doesn't already have any diseases.

You should automatically get an invitation through your GP surgery or local authority every five years.

After the age of 74 you can request a health check-up from your GP or nurse.

What problems can they spot?

By checking blood pressure, family history, lifestyle, height and weight, it is possible to give an idea of your risk of getting heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

Research shows that people with a history of heart diseases are at least twice as likely to develop vascular dementia.

You will receive personalised advice on how to lower your risk of all those conditions, usually by:

improving your diet

taking more exercise

taking medicines to lower blood pressure or cholesterol

losing weight

stopping smoking

If you are 65 or over, you will be told the signs and symptoms of dementia to look out for.

Why this could be a 'life-saving step'

Alistair Burns, national clinical director for dementia and older people's mental health for NHS England said: "Heart disease and dementia are two of the biggest health risks facing people in our country.

"Attending a free NHS health check is a great opportunity to discuss existing health conditions, and to work out how to reduce the risk of developing dementia and other illness in the future."

He said the start of a new year was the right time to commit to "taking a simple, free and potentially life-saving step towards a healthier life".

Public Health England said the check looked at the top causes of premature death and ill health and supported people to take action to reduce their risks.