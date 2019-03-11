NHS signals four-hour A&E target may end

Image copyright mattjeacock

The four-hour A&E target may be dropped under plans announced by NHS England.

NHS bosses have unveiled an overhaul of the flagship A&E target alongside other changes to waiting times for cancer, mental health and planned operations.

It said the targets were becoming outdated. But it comes after many of them have been missed for years.

Instead of aiming to see and treat virtually all patients in four hours, the sickest patients will be prioritised for quick treatment.

NHS England wants to see patients coming in with heart attacks, acute asthma, sepsis and stroke starting their care within an hour.

The changes will be piloted this year and if successful could be introduced in 2020.

The four-hour target, which expects 95% of patients to be seen in time, was introduced in 2004 and has not been met since July 2015.

Last month just two hospital trusts hit it.

NHS England said the current target seemed to be distorting priorities.

It pointed out large numbers of patients were admitted into hospital just before the four-hour mark, which has the effect of "stopping the clock".

NHS England said hospitals appeared to be motivated by the target rather than doing what was best for the patient.

The NHS will also move towards average waiting times for planned operations, such as knee and hip replacements.

Currently 92% of patients should be seen in 18 weeks. But that has not been met since February 2016.

Cancer targets - for which there are nine separate ones - will be simplified so that there are two key targets for treatment starting on top of the incoming 28-day goal for diagnosis - something that is not currently measured.

Meanwhile, new targets will be introduced for mental health care with the goal of ensuring that everyone who needs urgent crisis care in the community gets it within 24 hours.

Access to other community mental health services - for children and adults - will be expected in four weeks. This is the first time these services will have had targets attached to them.