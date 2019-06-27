Image copyright Getty Images

Certain batches of three medicines for Parkinson's, epilepsy and blood clots are being recalled in the UK, and patients are being asked to arrange a new prescription via their GP.

The affected prescription-only medicines are Neupro, Vimpat and Clexane with a B & S Healthcare label, the UK's medicine regulator said.

The drugs may not have been stored correctly before reaching patients.

But the risk of the drugs not working properly is very low, it added.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the recall was precautionary and patients should continue taking their medicine.

Once they have a new prescription, patients should then return the affected batches to their pharmacist.

The medicines are:

Clexane 8000iu Injection 0.8ml

Neupro 4mg/24 hr patches

Vimpat 100mg tablets

The batches of medicines affected are listed on the MHRA website.

There is no evidence that the medicines, which are in Italian packaging, were tampered with, en route from Italy to the UK.

More drugs recalled from pharmacies

A number of other medicines are being recalled from pharmacies as a precaution.

They include certain drugs for psoriasis, high cholesterol and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - also listed online by the MHRA.

Pharmacies are being asked to check for affected packs in B & S Healthcare labelling, and return them to their supplier.

If patients have any questions, they should speak to their GP or pharmacist, the MHRA said.

Dr Samantha Atkinson, director of the MHRA's Inspection, Enforcement and Standards Division, said: "Making sure the medicines people and their families take are acceptably safe and effective is the primary role of the MHRA and is our highest priority.

"When we are made aware of potential risks to the security of the supply chain, the MHRA takes action to protect the public."

The recall is taking place as part of a continuing MHRA investigation.