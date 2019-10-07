How cells sense oxygen wins Nobel prize

Image copyright Getty Images

Three scientists who discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels have won the 2019 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

Our body's cells use oxygen to convert food into usable energy.

The trio - William Kaelin, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza - discovered how cells adapt when oxygen levels drop.

The Swedish Academy said their "elegant" findings were leading to treatments for anaemia and even cancer.