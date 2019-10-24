Cystic fibrosis drug given green light in England

Image copyright Getty Images

A life-extending drug for cystic fibrosis will be available on the NHS in England, health bosses say.

NHS England reached a deal with the manufacturers of Orkambi, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, after months of negotiations. Patients should be able to get the drug within 30 days.

The drug improves lung function and can be given to children as young as two.

The firm wanted to charge £100,000 per patient per year, but a compromise has been reached in a confidential deal.

It comes after the Scottish Government reached an agreement with the manufacturers last month.

Two other drugs made by Vertex - Symkevi and Kalydeco - will also be made available.

These are also treat cystic fibrosis symptoms, but cannot be used until a patient is 12.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic condition that causes fatal lung damage and affects around 10,400 people in the UK.

Only around half of those with the condition live to celebrate their 40th birthday.