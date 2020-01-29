Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The aim of quarantining returning Britons is to help protect the general public

Two hundred British citizens are being flown out of Wuhan - the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak - and back to the UK, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

What does 'quarantine' mean?

It means restricting the movement of well people in case they develop a disease, become infectious and spread it to others.

This usually entails keeping a group of people separate and isolated from the general public.

Why do this now?

Health experts are worried that the Britons returning from China could develop the new coronavirus, which has affected more than 5,500 people, and infect other people in the UK.

So the government has chartered a plane to bring them back from China.

Keeping them in quarantine gives doctors time to see if they develop symptoms or test positive for coronavirus over the next two weeks.

The returning Britons may look perfectly well, but it is possible they may have been exposed to the virus and not know it, or may have the virus but be showing no symptoms.

While they are quarantined, the general public is being protected from contact with anyone who may be infected.

Where will they go?

Reports say the Britons will be taken to a military base, but the government has not commented on those stories.

It is thought that everyone on the plane will be tested for the virus when they land, using a throat swab - those who test positive could be isolated, while those with symptoms are likely to be taken to hospital.

Everyone else may then be observed for symptoms developing over the next two weeks in their temporary home.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The virus is causing severe lung disease in some people

Has this worked in the past?

"The UK has never transported back a large group of people from another country to put them in quarantine," says Dr Nathalie MacDermott, from King's College London.

She says quarantining works on several levels. It helps to keep the public calm and media attention to a minimum, while making sure the virus does not spread.

As an alternative, people are often advised to "self-isolate" themselves - stay at home - if they are infectious.

But this is not always easy to achieve, Dr MacDermott says.

Who will be treating them?

Doctors, nurses and screening experts may all be involved at various points.

More than 100 tests for coronavirus have been carried out in the UK so far and all of them have come back negative.

If anyone on the plane does develop the virus, they will be given the best possible care and medical advice, according to the government.

What tests are used?

Tests for coronavirus involve taking samples from a person's nose, throat and deeper respiratory tract.

These samples are then sent to a laboratory which can provide a result within 24 hours.

Is protective clothing needed?

It could be if someone is found to test positive for coronavirus.

A medic in a protective suit was spotted in Birmingham escorting a men suspected of having the virus to an ambulance on Tuesday.