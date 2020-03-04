Health

Coronavirus: Our easy guide to staying safe

  • 4 March 2020
Public health experts have been giving out lots of advice to try to stop the spread of the virus in the UK.

Washing your hands is one of the simplest things you can do to stop catching coronavirus.

How do I protect myself?

What are the symptoms?

What should I do if I feel unwell?

What else do I need to know about the coronavirus?