Will NHS buckle under coronavirus strain?

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK is braced for an epidemic of coronavirus cases, with health officials warning widespread transmission is now "highly likely".

If this happens, many will need hospital treatment. Will the NHS be able to cope?

What is the plan?

Across the UK, there are 30 hospitals on standby to take patients. And they all have infectious disease units that can isolate patients.

Most of the people who have tested positive so far are being treated at the five main specialist centres in England - the Royal Free and St Thomas', in London, and sites in Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle.

Between them, they can care for more than 100 patients at any one time.

Factor in the other 25 sites, and it is clear there is still plenty of capacity to treat patients - given there have been fewer than 100 coronavirus cases in the UK.

The aim - certainly in the short-term - is to send all patients to these sites.

And these hospitals will start cancelling routine treatments, and setting aside extra beds for coronavirus patients, once the number of cases starts rising.

What happens next?

All patients infected so far have been admitted to hospital to help contain spread and enable doctors to learn more about the virus and the illnesses it causes. Most have had mild cases

But when the number of cases starts to grow sharply, the NHS will change tack.

Those with mild illnesses will be asked to self-isolate, to allow hospitals to concentrate on treating the most severely ill. And other hospitals have been put on alert to take patients if and when the number of cases rises beyond the capacity of the infectious disease units to cope.

This week, NHS England declared a "level-four incident", putting the NHS an emergency footing.

Staff are being given advice about how to care for patients, and protective suits and masks ordered. Routine testing of patients in intensive care with breathing problems is also beginning, to ensure there are no undetected cases in hospital, which has been happening in Italy.

Hospitals are also being asked to establish how coronavirus patients can be segregated from the general population of patients across the hospital

And coronavirus pods have been set up to keep those arriving at accident and emergency units away from the main waiting area.

Are there enough intensive-care beds?

In the most extreme cases, coronavirus can cause lung failure as well as kidney and heart problems - situations that require intensive care. Which explains why much of the focus has been on this.

There are more than 4,000 intensive care beds across the UK - but about four-fifths are occupied, according to latest figures.

Once all hospitals start taking patients, the NHS will cut back on various types of surgery and treatment, to relieve a little pressure on intensive care. But there is clearly a limit to how many patients can be admitted into intensive care.

During the swine flu pandemic a decade ago, 30,000 patients were admitted to hospital and 2,500 needed intensive care over the course of a year. There are fears a coronavirus epidemic could be worse - older people had some immunity to the swine flu virus but none exists for coronavirus.

How bad could it be?

No-one knows how many cases there will be. The maximum an epidemic of a new virus can infect is thought to be about 80% of the population. But this is an absolute worst-case scenario. The reality will almost certainly be not as bad.

Most cases will be mild, although the evidence suggests one in five may need hospital treatment, with one in 20 needing critical care. That would certainly put the NHS under strain, even if the proportion of cases is half the worst-case projections.

PA Images 30 hospitals on standby

80%Maximum of population virus could affect (likely to be less) One in 20 coronavirus patients may need critical care

4,000 intensive care beds across UK

About ⅘currently occupied

Prof Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, says a "small wave" would feel like a bad winter but a large wave would prove fundamentally challenging. The crunch will come during the peak weeks - half of the total number of cases could all come within a matter of a fortnight or so. And it could take two or three months to reach that point, during which time the pressure will keep ramping up.

This would test the NHS to its limit.

And the health service itself is also bound to be affected by staff being off work. Indeed, the government's action plan published earlier this week suggested as many as a fifth of workers could be absent during this period.

The government has promised to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to allow recently retired doctors and nurses to be brought back into service. But the Royal College of Nursing has questioned whether this would work, pointing out they would need close supervision hard-pressed senior staff would struggle to provide.

And the older groups are the most at risk of serious complications from the virus.

Could the NHS buckle?

One of the problems is the NHS is already under much more pressure than it was 10 years ago. Key waiting-time targets are being missed across the UK, while record numbers of seriously ill patients are ending up on trolleys stuck in corridors because there are no beds available.

Staffing vacancies are also high - one in 12 posts is unfilled in England.

Helen Buckingham, of the Nuffield Trust think tank, certainly believes the impact will be "more marked this time around".

Its ability to cope, she says, is threatened by "10 years of underfunding and failure to address staffing".