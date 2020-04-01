Coronavirus: NHS 111 has 1.7 million queries in 15 days
In the past 15 days, NHS 111 has responded to more than 1.7 million inquiries from people concerned they might have symptoms of coronavirus.
About 1.5 million were web-based assessments, while the rest were calls to the 111 phone number or 999.
People who think they have symptoms - a fever or a new, continuous cough - should use the online service and call only if they cannot get help online.
The NHS Digital data is not based on outcomes of tests for coronavirus.
And the numbers do not represent individual people - it is possible some have sought help more than once or via various channels.
Meanwhile, the government faces growing criticism over a lack of testing for front-line staff who could return to work if found clear of the virus.
On Tuesday, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove admitted the UK had to go "further, faster" to increase testing.
It came as a 13-year-old boy from south London with coronavirus died.
Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, is thought to be the youngest reported victim of the disease in the UK.
The total recorded number of UK deaths with coronavirus in hospitals now stands at 2,352, 563 more than yesterday.
The Department of Health says 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus, up 4,324 since Tuesday.
More than 2,000 NHS front-line staff in England had been tested for coronavirus since the outbreak began, says No 10.
In other developments:
- Some of the UK's biggest banks have agreed to scrap dividend payments and hold on to the cash, which may be needed during the coronavirus crisis
- Stock markets around the world suffered historic losses in the first three months of the year, amid a massive sell-off tied to the crisis
- Research suggests a loss of smell or taste may be a sign of coronavirus
- Anti-malarial drugs are among those being tested in UK clinical trials in a bid to find medicines to help lessen the effects of coronavirus
- A coronavirus app that alerts people if they have recently been in contact with someone testing positive for the virus "could play a critical role" in limiting lockdown
- Pregnant prisoners could be granted temporary release from prison "within days" to protect them and their unborn children from the virus
