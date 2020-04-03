Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Before the outbreak the UK had fewer ventilators per head than many developed nations

In the UK government's original plan the steps to slow the spread of coronavirus were to be introduced relatively slowly.

On 10 March the government said people showing flu-like symptoms should expect to be asked to self-isolate for seven days. But the Chief Medical Adviser said that change in advice would only come 10 to 14 days down the line.

As we know now, within 10 days, the government's whole strategy had been overhauled.

The final stages of a lockdown - the closure of non-essential shops and police powers to restrict people's movements - were only announced on 23 March, after more than 300 people had already died in the UK.

This delay - some have argued - lost the UK valuable time. China and then Italy had already seen outbreaks, so had the UK learned the lessons it should have?

Even now - two months on from its first case - the UK is still playing catch up in terms of testing, protective equipment and ventilators.

Testing

Germany - which now tests three times as many people as the UK each day per head of population - developed a diagnostic test (to see if someone currently has the virus) a month before the UK did.

But it had some major advantages - more labs and a bigger manufacturing industry for starters. That means it has been less susceptible to the shortages of testing kits and chemicals which have affected the ability of not just the UK, but also countries such as Italy and France, in testing as many people as they would have liked.

However, legitimate questions are still being asked about why the UK was slow to expand testing capacity beyond the eight Public Health England labs it was using initially.

Only in recent weeks have officials started using hospital labs and - from this week - universities, research institutes and private sector facilities are coming on board.

Prof Paul Cosford, of Public Health England, seemed to acknowledge mistakes had been made when he told the BBC on Thursday "everybody involved is unhappy" with the situation.

It meant the goal to reach 10,000 tests a day by Monday was missed - it took until Wednesday for it to be hit.

The UK has tried to get ahead of the curve on antibody testing - the test that looks at whether a person has been exposed to the virus previously and therefore developed some level of immunity - by ordering 3.5 million doses in advance.

These will be vital for a variety of reasons, but many of them are more long-term.

The biggest benefit will be the ability to see whether there has been widespread transmission of the virus in the community.

The big unknown is how many cases there have been that have not shown symptoms.

If this has happened in significant numbers - some have suggested half of those infected may not show symptoms - it could signal herd immunity has been achieved by default and allow life to return back to normal.

On 18 March the government indicated it would hit 25,000 swab or diagnostic tests a day by the middle of April.

By 25 March, Boris Johnson went further saying: "We are going up from 5,000 to 10,000 tests per day, to 25,000, hopefully very soon up to 250,000 per day."

But now even the 25,000 target has slipped until later this month. However, it is wrapped up in a much more ambitious plan.

Although as of 2 April no antibody tests have been conducted, the government believes that by the end of April it will be able to combine a surge of them with the existing tests that will allow 100,000 people a day in England to be tested.

But the problem is there is no guarantee these antibody tests will work. Oxford University is looking at them now.

The government's ability to hit this new target may be out of its hands.

Protective equipment

The scramble to get hold of protective equivalent for staff - with unions warning the lives of doctors and nurses are being put at risk - has led to a huge amount of criticism with suggestions some doctors are prepared to down tools if they are not made available.

The government has offered frequent bulletins on the volume of equipment being delivered.

On 19 March Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that in the previous 24 hours 2.6 million masks and 10,000 bottles of hand sanitiser had been delivered. And there was plenty more. "We've got all this in storage in case there's a pandemic like this and there are literally lorries on the road right now."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Gove: The first of thousands of new ventilators will be delivered to the NHS next week

This week Business Secretary Alok Sharma said 390 million items of protective equipment had been delivered in the past fortnight,

And yet that contrasts with repeated reports of shortages in some parts of the NHS. British Medical Association leader Dr Chaand Nagpaul has described the situation as "unacceptable".

But again the UK is not alone in this. The global scramble for kit has caught out other countries too.

The army has been deployed to ensure the equipment gets out to not only hospitals, but also GPs and care homes.

But each day the BBC is hearing from frontline staff worried about their safety.

The problems are far from resolved.

What about ventilators?

There has also been a big focus on ventilators.

Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, says this will be "crucial" in treating coronavirus patients, lamenting the lack of equipment available.

The UK had to start from a low base with fewer ventilators per head than many nations - although the figures are slightly distorted by the fact ventilators in the private sector are not counted in the NHS figures, whereas in other countries they tend to be.

The NHS managed to double its ventilator numbers in a matter of weeks going from 4,000 to 8,000 - with 1,200 coming from the private sector.

That has been impressive. But doubts remain about how quickly the government will achieve its stated intention of getting to 30,000 ventilators.

And there has been ambiguity in the messaging from the government. On 23 March, Matt Hancock was asked on the Today programme: "Have any new ones been made?"

He replied: "Yes, we've made serious progress on that. There's now over 12,000 that we have managed to get to."

But nearly two weeks later the NHS still only has access to 8,000 ventilators.

On 31 March, cabinet minister Michael Gove was promising the "first of thousands" of ventilators would be delivered within a week thanks to the work of a consortium of leading British companies. It later emerged the delivery would only amount to 30.

Transforming hospitals

But as much as there has been criticism of the government's strategy and the speed at which they ramped up testing, there have been voices who have cautioned against being too critical.

Prof Mark Woolhouse, an expert in infectious diseases at Edinburgh University, said the government was dealing with a virus they had never encountered before so there would "inevitably be many gaps and uncertainties" in understanding.

And credit should certainly be given for some of the work that has gone on behind the scenes to transform hospitals - although arguably it is the determination and ingenuity of NHS staff that has enabled this to happen.

Operating theatres and recovery rooms have been transformed into temporary intensive care facilities for coronavirus patients.

Thousands of beds on general wards have also been freed up. With NHS Nightingale on the brink of opening and plans for big field hospitals in other cities there is plenty of scope to grow capacity.

It is an advantage the Spanish and Italian health systems were never able to achieve for themselves.

Will it be enough? With the number of cases going up, we are on the brink of finding out.

Additional reporting by Oliver Barnes and Nicholas Barrett