Coronavirus: What do all the terms mean?
- 14 April 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has introduced dozens of new words and phrases to daily life, from social distancing to herd immunity. But what do they all mean?
Use our translator tool to look up and check the meaning of key terms.
Interactive content: Upgrade your browser for the full experience.
Coronavirus translator
What do all the terms mean?Skip to main story
-
Asymptomatic
A person who has a disease but is displaying no symptoms of that illness. A study of one village in Italy suggests 50-75% of Covid-19 cases there could be asymptomatic.
-
Containment phase
The first part of the UK's strategy to deal with coronavirus involved trying to catch cases early and trace anyone who had been in close contact
-
Coronavirus
A generic name for a group of viruses which cause illness and disease in humans and animals. The disease caused can be severe or mild. The common cold and influenza (flu) are examples of coronaviruses.
-
Covid-19
Covid-19 is the name of the specific disease caused by the type of coronavirus first detected in Wuhan in China in late 2019. It primarily affects the lungs.
-
Delay phase
The second part of the UK strategy to deal with coronavirus involves delaying its spread by introducing 'social distancing' where people avoid close contact with others by working from home, avoiding public transport and restricting major events.
-
Flatten the curve
Describes measures to prevent a very high number of cases of disease occurring at the same time and potentially overloading health services. By slowing transmission rates through measures like social distancing, cases take place over a longer period of time and hospitals remain within capacity - the 'peak' of cases is flattened into a smoother curve on a chart.
-
Flu
Flu is a virus which routinely causes disease in humans and animals. There are two main types or strains of flu, A and B. These are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics.
-
Herd immunity
Describes how the spread of a disease can be limited by a certain number of people (or animals) being exposed to it and acquiring immunity, therefore slowing its spread.
-
Immune
A person whose body can withstand or fend off disease is said to be immune to that disease. Once a person has recovered from Covid-19, they are thought to have some immunity to the disease - that is, they cannot get it again - for a certain period of time. However how long immunity lasts is not known, and there have been some reports of people testing positive for a second time.
-
Incubation period
The period of time between catching a disease and the body starting to display symptoms.
-
Lockdown
Any restriction on movement or daily life, where public buildings are closed and people urged to remain at home behind closed doors. Lockdowns have been imposed in several countries as part of drastic efforts to control the spread of disease.
-
Mitigation phase
The fourth part of the UK's strategy to deal with coronavirus involves mitigating the impact of a high number of case on public services. This could mean the NHS stopping all non-critical care and police only responding to major crimes and emergencies.
-
NHS 111
The NHS's 24-hour phone line which offers medical advice to anyone who rings it. Anyone who suspects they may have coronavirus symptoms is asked to call NHS 111 rather than attend a GP surgery or hospital A&E.
-
Outbreak
Multiple cases of a disease occuring rapidly, either in a cluster or in multiple locations, is known as an outbreak.
-
Pandemic
An epidemic of serious disease spreading rapidly in several countries simultaneously is known as a pandemic.
-
Quarantine
Means the isolation of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease to prevent it spreading to others.
-
Sars
Sars or SARS refers to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, a type of coronavirus which emerged in Asia in 2003.
-
Self-isolation
Means staying inside and avoiding all contact with other people with the aim of preventing any possible spread of disease.
-
Social distancing
Taking measures to avoid coming into direct contact with others. This can mean avoiding any social gatherings, and in daily life, keeping a distance of at least 2 metres from other people.
-
State of emergency
Usually refers to measures taken by a government to restrict daily life while it deals with a crisis. This can involve closing schools and workplaces, restricting the movement of people and even possibly deploying the armed forces to support regular emergency services.
-
Symptoms
Symptoms are any outward physical sign of disease, such as a cough, sore throat or fever. They are triggered by the body's immune system as it attempts to fight off the infection.
-
Vaccine
A substance which causes the body to produce antibodies, which fight off a disease, and gives immunity against further infection.
-
Virus
A tiny agent which replicates inside the living cells of any organism. Viruses can cause these cells to die and interupt the body's normal chemical processes, causing disease.
What do all these terms mean?
Some key terms
Covid-19
The disease caused by the coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. It primarily affects the lungs.
Flatten the curve
To slow the transmission rate so the peak in terms of numbers of cases is flattened into a smoother curve when drawn on a chart, to prevent a very high instance of coronavirus cases overloading health services.
Lockdown
Restrictions on movement or daily life, where public buildings are closed and people told to stay at home. Lockdowns have been imposed in several countries as part of drastic efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Pandemic
Restrictions on movement or daily life, where public buildings are closed and people told to stay at home. Lockdowns have been imposed in several countries as part of drastic efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Self-isolation
Staying inside and avoiding all contact with other people, with the aim of preventing the spread of a disease.
Social distancing
Keeping away from other people, with the aim of slowing down transmission of a disease. The government advises not seeing friends or relatives other than those you live with, working from home where possible and avoiding public transport.
Virus
A tiny agent that copies itself inside the living cells of any organism. Viruses can cause these cells to die and interrupt the body's normal chemical processes, causing disease.
