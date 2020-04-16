Coronavirus: 9 in 10 dying have existing illness
- 16 April 2020
More than nine in 10 people dying with coronavirus have an underlying health condition, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.
The ONS looked at nearly 4,000 deaths during March in England and Wales where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.
In 91% of cases the individuals had other health problems.
The most common was heart disease, followed by dementia and respiratory illness.
The average number of conditions those who were dying had was 2.7.