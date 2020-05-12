Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus deaths in care homes across the UK has started to fall, figures show.

Office for National Statistics data for England Wales showed 2,423 fatalities where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate in the week to 1 May.

That is down from 2,800 the week before - Scotland has seen a similar trend.

Since the epidemic started, more than 9,700 deaths in care homes in the UK have been linked to the virus - pushing overall fatalities to record levels.

The number of hospital deaths have been falling since early April.

But the government and care sector had been struggling to contain outbreaks in care homes.

More people dying overall

Despite the drop, the virus is still have a major impact on the overall number of deaths in care homes.

The total number seen in the most recent week is still nearly three times higher than you would normally expect.

That means there a large number of deaths happening where the cause is unclear.

One suggestion has been that the lack of testing in care homes has meant coronavirus has not always been listed on death certificates when it should.

The government's daily figures also include care home deaths now, but the lack of testing particularly in the early days - that data requires infections to be diagnosed - has meant it has been hard to establish a trend.

The ONS and its counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland also looked at the total number of deaths, including both those linked to coronavirus and those from other causes.

Health experts have said this is perhaps the best measure of the impact of the virus as it captures both deaths linked to the virus and indirect deaths associated with lockdown.

It showed there had been more than 50,000 excess deaths across the UK since mid March, nearly double the number you would expect for this period.