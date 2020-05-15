Coronavirus infection rate in UK creeps up

Image copyright Getty Images

The infection rate in the UK has increased and is close to the point where coronavirus cases could increase, government scientific advice says.

The so-called "R-number" needs to be kept below one in order to stay in control of cases.

But the revised figures from the SAGE group of scientific advisors say the R-number now sits between 0.7 and 1.0.

And they do not factor in the changes to lockdown announced by the prime minister on Sunday.

The R-number had been sitting between 0.5 and 0.9.

The number of new cases is still falling in the UK, but sources said that progress was "getting closer to flat".

The latest analysis takes account of the spread of coronavirus in care homes, hospitals and more widely in society.

As the figures are based on patients ending up in hospital, they actually give a sense of the R-number from around three weeks ago.

That predates Boris Johnson's shift in England from "stay at home" to "stay alert", alongside encouraging some people back to work and allowing people to meet one person from outside their household outdoors.

