Nearly 10,000 people have died from coronavirus in care homes in England and Wales, figures suggest.

But for the second week running the Office for National Statistics review of death certificates showed the number of new deaths being seen has fallen.

In the week ending 8 May there were 1,666 deaths linked to coronavirus in care homes - down from just over 2,400 the week before.

Meanwhile, the overall number of deaths across society has fallen too.

There were 12,600 deaths during the week - nearly a third of which were linked to coronavirus.

This is down from a peak of 22,000 at the height of the pandemic - although it is still above what would be expected at this time of the year.

Total deaths is seen as the best measure of the impact of the lockdown as it takes into account both deaths linked to coronavirus and other deaths that could be a result of the lockdown.

The daily figures released by the government just looks at deaths among people with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.

It means the total number of deaths seen this year is 44,000 above what would be expected.