Death rate 'back to normal' in UK

The number of deaths registered in the UK over one week has fallen below the five-year average for the first time since mid-March.

The decrease reflects a decline in coronavirus-related deaths, official data show.

Of 10,681 deaths registered in the week up to 19 June, 849 (8%) mentioned coronavirus.

This is the lowest number of deaths involving the pandemic virus since the week ending 13 March.

The number of deaths registered up to 19 June was eight below the five-year average for that week.

Figures for England and Wales show deaths in care homes and hospitals were also fewer than the five-year average - 49 and 782 deaths lower, respectively.

The number of deaths at home was 827 higher than the five-year average.

Of all deaths involving coronavirus since the start of the outbreak and up to 19 June in England and Wales:

63.5% occurred in hospital

29.7% in care homes

4.6% in private homes

1.4% in hospices

The total number of excess deaths in the UK since the coronavirus outbreak began stands at 65,132.