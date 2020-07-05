Image copyright Getty Images

NHS England is launching a new service for people with ongoing health problems after having coronavirus.

The government says "tens of thousands" of people have long-term symptoms after catching Covid-19.

"Your Covid Recovery" will be an online portal for people in England to access tutorials, contact healthcare workers and track their progress.

The project will be rolled out in two phases, with the web portal launching later this month.

It will only be accessible via a personal log-in and will be available to virus patients who had to be treated in hospital, as well as to those who managed their illness at home.

Later in the summer, tailored rehabilitation will also be offered to those who qualify, following an assessment.

Each programme will last a maximum of 12 weeks, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Image copyright University Hospitals of Leicester NHS trust Image caption The online portal pilot site is called Space for COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

The service, which was developed and piloted in Leicester, will include access to mental health services, community support groups and exercise tutorials, either online or over the phone.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the portal would "give people who have survived the virus on-demand access to online clinical support" for problems with breathing, mental health or other complications.

He added that the government was investing "millions" into researching long-term effects of the virus.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: "Rolling out Your Covid Recovery, alongside expanding and strengthening community health and care services, is another example of how the NHS must bring the old and the new together to create better and more convenient services for patients."

The new service was announced on the day of the 72nd birthday of the NHS, which was founded on 5 July 1948.