Coronavirus: Why hasn't the UK been testing travellers on arrival?
By Eleanor Lawrie & Tamara Kovacevic
BBC News
- Published
The government is considering requiring international arrivals to the UK to provide evidence of a recent negative coronavirus test.
Many countries have significantly tightened their entry requirements recently, but have long required passengers to be tested in some form, whether on arrival, before leaving their home country or a combination of the two.
Why has it taken the UK so long to introduce these kinds of checks?
What are the UK's travel restrictions?
Since June 2020, the UK has required most incoming passengers to quarantine and to fill in a passenger locator form so that they can be contacted.
In December, the self-isolation period was brought down from 14 days to 10, while travellers to England were given the option to cut their quarantine to under a week, if they paid for a private test that came back negative.
Arrivals from so-called "travel corridor" countries, "high value" business travellers and certain professions do not have to quarantine at all.
Breaking quarantine rules is a criminal offence - with fines of £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and £480 in Scotland.
But questions have been asked about the level of checks and enforcement. By mid-November, police had fined just 223 people in England for breaking quarantine rules, despite investigating more than 1,000 potential breaches.
Under the current lockdown, international travel is still permitted but only for "essential reasons".
This has prompted concerns that imported cases of coronavirus could hamper the effectiveness of the UK lockdown and the vaccine rollout, with some people highlighting the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa.
However, the government points out that it stopped all direct flights from the country from Christmas Eve.
People who have been in or transited through South Africa in the last 10 days are no longer allowed into the UK, unless they are British and Irish nationals - who must self-isolate.
Why doesn't the UK just test on arrival?
For months, airport operators and travel companies have campaigned for the UK government to test passengers on arrival.
But the UK government has long said that testing on arrival is not just logistically difficult but risks missing some cases of coronavirus.
In November, the Home Office told an inquiry into its handling of the UK's borders that it had decided not to bring in testing on arrival "due to the long incubation period of the virus, which means there is a significant risk of false negative results when testing asymptomatic people, without any isolation period."
For this reason, the government claimed self-isolation was a safer option, with the potential to follow up with a test after a set period.
But there are now suggestions of a change of approach, with passengers potentially being required to show evidence of a negative test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.
This may be followed by a test at the airport, which would increase the chance of an infection showing up.
"Additional measures, including testing before departure, will help keep the importation of new cases to an absolute minimum," the Department for Transport now says.
What are other countries doing?
International travel is increasingly restricted and other countries have closed borders or have increased the level of controls for people from the UK (because of the new UK variant of Covid-19).
France
- Entry into France from the UK is only permitted for people resident in France or who must travel for essential reasons
- All travellers from the UK, including children over 11, need to present a negative Covid test result (carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival)
- UK arrivals must complete a 'sworn statement' form that they are not suffering from coronavirus symptoms and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight, and a signed 'travel certificate', with the reason for travel
Italy
- Entry into Italy from the UK is only permitted for those with official residency in Italy or for an "absolute necessity", declared in writing
- A negative Covid test result, (carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival) is required
- You must also take a rapid Covid test or swab test at the airport. Regardless of the result, you have to report to the local health authorities on arrival, and you must self-isolate for 14 days
Germany
- You must register your entry online in advance and this information has to be presented to the border authority
- People from a long list of high-risk countries must quarantine for 10 days
- You can take a Covid test at the airport, at a doctor's or local testing facility. If it's negative, the quarantine can end on the fifth day. Covid testing at airports was free until 15 December 2020, but this is no longer the case
Greece
- You must complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel. Failure to do so may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a 500 Euro fine on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country
- You must provide proof of a negative Covid test (carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival)
- On arrival, you will also have to undergo a rapid covid test. Even with a negative result, UK travellers have to self-isolate for 10 days and undertake a further test at the end of their self-isolation
