Image copyright Getty Images

Coronavirus accounted for 1% of all deaths in England and Wales in the second week of this month.

That's among the lowest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) since March when the pandemic took hold.

It's feared this will rise following recent increases in cases and hospitalisations.

Deaths from all causes in England and Wales were higher than average in the week to 11 September.

But this is likely to be because the August Bank Holiday delayed reporting.